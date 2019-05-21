Suspect arrested for the murder of a local man found in a submerged car

Officials in Okeechobee say they have arrested a suspect for the murder of a 43-year-old Jupiter man who’s body was found submerged in a vehicle.

Okeechobee Fire Rescue crews located the body of Paul Murphy in the Taylor Creek canal near NE 39th Blvd and Cemetery Road last Friday. Officials say when they pulled the body from the vehicle, they found that Murphy had been shot multiple times.

Investigators later arrested 36-year-old James Wade Hodges for Murphy’s murder, however, it was not detailed what led to his arrest.

Hodges is currently being held at the Okeechobee County Jail without bond.