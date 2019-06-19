Suspect arrested in 1995 sexual assault of West Palm Beach girl

West Palm Beach police arrested a suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a teenage girl more than two decades ago.

According to investigators, the suspect, in 1995 approached the 14-year-old girl at her school bus stop and offered her a ride.

She went with the man who did not drive her to school but instead to a different location where he sexually assaulted her.

U.S. Marshals arrested the unidentified suspect who is expected to appear in court Thursday morning, police say.

West Palm Beach Police spoke out about solving the cold case via Twitter Wednesday crediting new results from the DNA lab at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

