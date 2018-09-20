Suspect Arrested: South Florida Woman Stabbed to Death Jogging in D.C.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the slashing murder of a jogger in Washington, D.C., who grew up in Greenacres.

The suspect has been identified as Anthony Crawford of Northwest DC.

BREAKING NEWS: Police have charged Anthony Crawford, 23, of Northwest with first-degree murder while armed in the death of DC jogger Wendy Martinez.https://t.co/bQwhXhTZXy — WTOP (@WTOP) September 20, 2018

A 35-year-old woman from South Florida was stabbed to death Tuesday night while jogging in Washington D.C.

Newly engaged Wendy Martinez was from Greenacres and graduated from Lake Worth High School in 2001.

“She was a member of the student government and she was always so kind to the underclassmen, and wanted to help those who needed it,” a former classmate from Lake Worth High School said. “She led the way for some, but looked up to by all.”

Martinez graduated from Georgetown University and worked as the Chief of Staff at the D.C.-based company FiscalNote, according to LinkedIn. Photos from her family reveal she recently got engaged to her fiancée.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy,” the Martinez family said in a statement. “Wendy Katrina Martinez was the light of our lives.”

Police said tips from the community and the surveillance video led to the arrest in the DC jogger murder case. https://t.co/5FODAidwKo pic.twitter.com/SwIoKLaljz — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 20, 2018

FiscalNote issued this statement on Twitter:

The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night. Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends. — FiscalNote (@FiscalNote) September 19, 2018

Witnesses say Martinez stopped running and was waiting to cross an intersection when she was stabbed in the neck.

Neighbors said a few witnesses rushed to help her when she ran into a nearby Chinese restaurant bloody and terrified.

They tried to administer first aid until the paramedics showed up.

