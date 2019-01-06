Suspect Charged in “Mistaken” Fatal Shooting of TX Child

A Texas man is being charged with capital murder, after authorities say a 7-year-old was a victim of “mistaken identity.”

Officers arrested 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. during a traffic stop on Saturday. The victim, Jazmine Barnes, was killed while riding in a car in Houston on December 30.

According to a sheriff’s office statement, “Investigators do not believe Jazmine’s family was the intended target of the shooting. They were possibly shot as a result of mistaken identity.”

A confidential source tells officers that the people in Black’s vehicle “shot the car by mistake.” They realized the mistake when they saw a news report.

Prosecutors say that Black admitted he was driving the vehicle that fired the deadly shot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says, “Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress.”

Authorities expect to make more arrests. They are offering a $100,000 reward for information.