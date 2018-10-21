Suspect Commits Suicide During Four-County Chase

A police chase that stretched across four counties and 130 miles ended on Saturday evening with the suspect fatally shooting himself.

According to sheriff’s officials, 28-year-old Michael Sardinas, of Hollywood, Florida, was involved in a traffic crash around 5 p.m. Saturday in Florida City, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

When police responded, Sardinas drove away. As officers tried to stop the car, he opened fire and started driving northbound on the Turnpike.

The chase ended near mile marker 127 in Martin County around 6:15 p.m., when sheriff’s sergeants again tried to stop the car.

As the vehicle went into a 360-degree spin, Sardinas shot himself to death.

According to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, “We have to take care of the people we protect and we can’t let people come through our county firing at law enforcement and just drive through. That’s not happening. They’re not getting through this county if they’ve done something like that.”

He added that Sardinas was a high-risk sex offender. Additionally, Department of Corrections records show that he was charged with sex battery in Broward eight years ago, and was in prison from 2012 to 2015.