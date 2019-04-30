Suspect critically injured in police chase escapes hospital

Authorities in Walton County, Florida are reporting that two robbery suspects are back on the run after at least one of them escaped from a hospital while receiving care for her injuries.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon near Mossy Head.

According to Walton County police, the two women, 19-year-old Morgan Markward and 19-year-old Justice Kelley where driving in a stolen Buick when they pulled into a gas station. Markward then jumped out of the vehicle and stole a Chevy Trailblazer that someone left running near a gas pump.

Officials later spotted the two on Highway 90 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspects fled the area in the vehicle with police close behind.

As the pair approached DeFuniak Springs, a deputy placed stop strips in the road which Markward attempted to avoid by swerving. She, however, lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it as it rolled into a grassy area.

Markward was taken to a hospital with critical injuries while Kelley was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities initially released Kelley believing that she was only a passenger, however, after her release they found that Kelley was the one driving the stolen Buick and later met up with Markward to move stolen items from the Buick to another vehicle.

Sometime after Kelley was released, she also helped Markward escape from the hospital.

Investigators are now searching for both women. If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.