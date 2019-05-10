Suspect in custody after shots reportedly fired near a Miami hotel

A suspect has been taken into custody after authorities were called to the Hilton hotel in Miami due to a report of shots fired.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m at the hotel located in the area of 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the report, when police arrived, the suspect barricaded themselves inside of the hotel room.

Authorities were able to evacuate certain areas of the hotel as hostage negotiation crews attempted to convince the suspect to exit the hotel.

City of Miami Police have since confirmed that the suspect is now in police custody.

Authorities are now working to reopen the hotel which was placed on lock down.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.