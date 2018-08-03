Suspect In HW Bush Doctor’s Murder Found Dead

The manhunt for a high-profile murder suspect has come to an end as he killed himself in southwest Houston.

This week 65 year old Joseph James Pappas was charged with murder in the July 20 killing of Dr. Mark Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center

Friday morning, Pappas committed suicide in a grassy area along Bob White Drive near S. Braeswood Boulevard.

A body believed to be of the man accused of killing a Houston doctor has been found. Here’s the massive scene in southwest Houston. We’re expecting an update from @houstonpolice shortly. The latest here: https://t.co/h43ePdsyfp pic.twitter.com/Ehekw8GFmQ — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) August 3, 2018

Pappas is accused of killing cardiologist Mark Hausknecht while he was riding his bicycle.

The cardiologist once treated former President George H.W. Bush and apparently also treated the Pappas’ mother who died in his care.

