Suspect In Kidnapping of Jayme Closs To Appear In Court Today

The man accused of kidnapping 13 year old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents is expected to appear in court today as investigators try to piece together what happened during the almost 3 months Closs was held captive.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, will be charged with two counts of homicide and one count of kidnapping.

Patterson is accused of kidnapping the Wisconsin teenager and killing her parents with a shotgun nearly three months ago.

Patterson appears to have led an unremarkable existence until that fateful night

He had zero criminal record before the alleged murders and kidnapping.

He was able to evade police detection by blending into the state’s vast northwestern forests.

Elizabeth Smart who was abducted in 2002 has advice for Jayme and says Closs does not have to let the abduction trauma define her life.

Smart is now a child safety advocate