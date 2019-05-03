Suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Weston woman commits suicide

The ex-husband of a woman who was found dead inside of her Weston home reportedly committed suicide after authorities arrived to his home to question him.

The incident occurred Thursday night.

According to the report, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the U.S. Marshall’s Taskforce and BSO deputies arrived at 39-year-old Angel Garcia Sanchez’ home to question him. When they knocked on the door, authorities say Sanchez did not answer, however, several moments later, they heard gunshots from inside.

When authorities eventually entered the home they found Sanchez dead of a self -inflicted gunshot wound.

His ex-wife, 34-year-old Carolyn Espinosa, was found dead in her home Wednesday.

Authorities say she recently filed for divorce from Sanchez.

They leave behind three children under the age of 13.