Suspected Arsonist Screams “You Die” Before Starting a Fire that Kills 30 in Japan

A suspected case of arson is under investigation in Japan where over 30 people are believed dead and many more injured in a huge fire set at an animation studio.

Police say the suspect poured some type of fuel around the anime studio and then set it on fire screaming “You die!”

Kyoto Animation is known as KyoAni and makes popular television shows and publishes anime books.

A man burst into a famous animation production studio in Kyoto and started a fire early Thursday, Japanese authorities said. https://t.co/HgaQcofPaJ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 18, 2019

Dozens of people survived, but were injured in the fire. The suspected arsonist is among the injured according to authorities.

KyoAni was founded in 1981 and has produced popular animation shows including K-On and The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

The studio also released a standalone feature anime A Silent Voice, in 2016.

One of KyoAni’s series, Violet Evergarden, was picked up by Netflix for a global market.