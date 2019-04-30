Suspected Capital Gazette newspaper shooter to use insanity defense

The man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is pleading not criminally responsible in an insanity defense, according to his lawyers.

Monday, lawyers for 39-year-old Jarrod Ramos filed the plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

In the filing, they claim Ramos is not criminally responsible “because of a mental disorder” in which he “lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.”

In June of 2018, five people were shot to death inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.

Ramos was indicted on 23 charges in the attack, including murder and is set to stand trial in November.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith, and Wendi Winters.