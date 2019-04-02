Suspects in foiled spring break gas station robbery, jailed

Two men who tried to rob a group of spring breakers at a Broward County gas station are finally behind bars.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested 33-year-old Kevin Campbell, the suspected driver of the car, just hours after the incident on March 24 at the Oakland Park gas station.

A police K9 found him hiding in some bushes.

Video of the incident went viral after the spring breakers foiled the robbery attempt by taking down the gunman.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested the gunman, identified as 31-year-old Travis Jones, during a traffic stop on March 26.

He is being held on charges of robbery with a firearm and driving with a suspended license.

