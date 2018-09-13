Suspects in violent South FL home-invasion at large

Police are looking for two men involved in a violent home-invasion in South Florida that was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators say the men, one armed with a gun, came through an unlocked door of a Pembroke Pines home.

Once the intruders entered the home, one grabbed a woman awake at the time of the break-in while the other pointed a gun at a man sleeping on the couch.

The man awoke resulting in a struggle around the living room before the intruder tied the man up.

The male victim was hit several times before managing to escape but reportedly made way toward a panel by the front door possibly triggering the alarm.

Additionally, the suspect and the man fought once more before he broke free.

The intruders then fled the scene with some items of value in hand, says police.

Authorities brought in a K-9 from Hallandale Beach and the BSO Aviation Unit to help search for the suspects, but no arrests have been made at this time.

