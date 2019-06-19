Suspended Broward Sheriff Israel Defends Policies, Job

Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel continued fighting to get his job back on Wednesday, at a heated Senate appeals hearing in Tallahassee.

During the session, Israel addressed Governor Ron DeSantis’ allegations that he was incompetent and neglected his duties following last year’s Parkland massacre.

He said, “To be suspended, and to be called incompetent and not even have the chance to explain what actually happened, I was there.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ attorney, Nicholas Primrose, responded by blaming Israel for allegedly providing inadequate training of deputies, citing former school resource officer Scot Peterson’s lack of reaction on that day.

Israel replied, “I was responsible for his inaction that day and as soon as I saw that video. Being a tactical officer myself, I suspended him [Peterson] and ordered an internal affairs investigation.”

During cross examination, Primrose also questioned Broward County Sheriff’s Office for not taking action after Israel’s deputy learned about a video that shows confessed killer Nikolas Cruz announcing that “he will be the next school shooter” several months before the tragedy.

Primrose told Israel, “Could’ve at least called Palm Beach County and said, ‘This is his name. Here is his picture. We need to go find him’.”

According to Israel, “And that’s why he received discipline – for not documenting that report.”

The questioning then turned to the suspended sheriff’s policies, with Primrose asking, “You didn’t train your deputies enough, that when those two words, school shooting, are known to them, it goes straight to the top to you,” Primrose said. “As the sheriff, you didn’t train them to do that?”

Israel stated, “That is such a false statement,” adding that he does not believe that he failed in his statutory obligation to serve as Broward’s conservator of peace, as Primrose put it.

The Senate Master will eventually make a recommendation to the Senate for a final approval.