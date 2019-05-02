Suspended Broward Sheriff’s Hearing Set for June

Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel’s case to get his job back will go to court in June.

Senate Special Master Dudley Goodlette is set to hear arguments starting June 18, with the process lasting up to three days.

A prehearing conference is also scheduled for June 5.

Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Mr. Israel in January, shortly after taking office. At the time, DeSantis accused the sheriff of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” in relation to two mass shootings in Broward County, including last year’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Israel’s attorneys have accused DeSantis of “an executive power grab” that has interfered with the public’s right to choose their elected officials, as well as the sheriff’s right to execute his official duties.