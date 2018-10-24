Suspicious Package Found at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York,

The Secret Service and FBI are investigating suspicious packages mailed to Bill and Hillary Clinton in New York, and Barack and Michelle Obama in DC.

The Secret Service says both packages were identified as potential explosive devices.

Police say the Clinton package is similar to the package sent to the home of billionaire liberal activist George Soros on Monday.

A full scale criminal investigation is being launched involving several agencies.

Former presidents and first ladies do not handle mail until after it’s checked by the Secret Service.

BREAKING: Suspicious package discovered at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York, police confirm pic.twitter.com/Y4yQDwIsQj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 24, 2018