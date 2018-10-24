Suspicious package sent to Rep. Wasserman-Schultz Aventura office

Authorities in Aventura are currently investigating a suspicious package delivered to their Government Center Wednesday.

Police say, “they are doing this out of an abundance of caution and ask the public not to use W. County Club Road since the street is blocked off.

The package was addressed to Congresswoman  and sent to her Aventura office located on the blocked off street.

The representative’s office in Sunrise also received a suspicious device.

Suspicious packages were also sent to former President Barack Obama, the Clintons, CNN, and Governor Cuomo on Wednesday.

