SWAT team on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Davie

Authorities with the SWAT team are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Davie, Florida.

The incident occurred at a trailer home park near Griffin Road and Southwest 73rd Avenue.

Officials have not released much information about the incident, however, they did confirm that there was an officer involved shooting in the area and that the officer was not injured.

There are also other reports that a man may have barricaded himself inside of one of the trailers, however, this report has not been confirmed.

Authorities have set up their mobile command center just outside of the trailer.

This is a developing story.