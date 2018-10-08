T.S. Michael Almost a Hurricane in Gulf

We are already feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Michael which is on the verge of becoming a hurricane with 70 mph winds in the Gulf of Mexico.

Governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency in 26 counties.

A hurricane watch is now posted for Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend regions.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Michael is located about midway between Cozumel, Mexico and the western tip of Cuba

and could strengthen into a Category 2 storm by the time is slams into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

Michael has the potential to bring devastating impacts to communities across Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend.

Scott urged all Floridians to watch the storm closely, saying it could still change direction and impact any part of the state.

