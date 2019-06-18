Taco Bell offers free Tacos Today

Whether you are a Golden State Warriors fan or not, Taco Bell sure seems to be and they are offering free tacos because of it!

Customers will each receive one free Doritos Locos Tacos when they order online, on the app, or walk into the store. But hurry, the offer is only valid between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

SHARE