Taco Bell Onesies

Everyone seems to love sweaters and onesies this time of year! Well if you are a fan of Taco Bell, these may just become your best friend! This year they have come out with the clothing that is designed to look like Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets! The outfits even come with sayings on them, such as “I knew I was your Favorite on the fire outfit”. “I’m spicy, deal with it” can be found on the hot sauce outfit and “Good Choice” can be found on the mild outfit! Looking to purchase? You can find them here, ranging from $59 to $78! https://tacobelltacoshop.com/