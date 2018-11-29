Taco Bell Onesies

Everyone seems to love sweaters and onesies this time of year! Well if you are a fan of Taco Bell, these may just become your best friend! This year they have come out with the clothing that is designed to look like Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets! The outfits even come with sayings on them, such as “I knew I was your Favorite on the fire outfit”. “I’m spicy, deal with it” can be found on the hot sauce outfit and “Good Choice” can be found on the mild outfit! Looking to purchase? You can find them here, ranging from $59 to $78! https://tacobelltacoshop.com/ 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

AAA and Budweiser have teamed up to offer a free service that promotes safe holiday driving. Turning Coal into Diamonds, using Peanut Butter Care For A Spot Of Tea At Downton Abbey: The Exhibition? Open NOW at City Place! We Saw It, We Loved It! Check Out Our Review Of “The Grinch” In Theaters This Weekend! She’s Spent 33 Years Teaching Our Palm Beach County Youth! Meet Ms. Miner! Our Sunny 1079 Teacher Of The Month! Halloween Drunk Driving Crashes on the Rise. AAA, Budweiser offer free Tow to Go program to keep impaired drivers off the road
Comments