Tallahassee Commissioner Indicted in Case that Plagued Andrew Gillum’s Race for Governor

A Tallahassee City Commissioner has been indicted in a case that rocked Mayor Andrew Gillum’s campaign for Florida Governor.

Scott Maddox faces 44 charges in an FBI corruption investigation. He’s accused of soliciting bribes from businesses that wanted to do business with the city of Tallahassee.

The FBI investigation became a key issue in Democrat Andrew Gillum’s campaign.

The 66-page indictment also accuses him and Paige Carter-Smith of defrauding banks in two short sale transactions. They’ve both pleaded not guilty.