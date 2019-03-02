Tallahassee yoga studio victim honored by parents & sorority sisters

Sunday, the parents of Maura Binkley, who died in November after a gunman opened fire at a Tallahassee yoga studio are running the Seaside Half Marathon in her honor.

She ran the 5k race with friends and family last year to celebrate turning 21 and had plans to do it all over again for her birthday this year.

Sadly, that cannot happen for the young Florida State student as she was killed along with 61-year-old doctor, Nancy Van Vessem.

The Seaside marathon has been somewhat of a tradition for the family, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Maura’s parents Jeff and Margaret will join 15 to 20 others who were close to their daughter including her Delta Delta Delta sisters, friends and roommates to honor her in the race.