Tampa Man Arrested For Deadly Hit & Run of Three Linemen Restoring Power

A Tampa man is facing charges for the deaths of at least two men working to restore power in the Panhandle following Hurricane Michael.

John Goedtke was arrested last night after FHP says he hit three linemen in Washington County and fled the scene.
The 37-year-old was caught and arrested a short time later.
The two victims were with another lineman when they were all struck by John Goedtke, of Thonotosassa, in a hit-and-run in Washington County, according to law enforcement.
FHP has confirmed the deaths of two of the linemen, and the Chipley Observer newspaper reports that the third linemen has also died.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Goedtke was charged with felony DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and felony leaving the scene. Authorities say additional charges are pending.
One linemen was from West Florida Electric and the other two were from Lee Electric in North Carolina. Authorities had not identified any of the victims, as of early Thursday morning.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FBI: Suspicious Packages Sent To Actor Robert De Niro, Joe Biden NYPD: Suspicious Package Sent To Actor Robert De Niro The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/25/18 NYPD: Suspicious Package Sent To Actor Robert DeNiro Suspicious package sent to Rep. Wasserman-Schultz Aventura office Two girls planned to fatally stab, drink blood of classmates at FL middle school
Comments