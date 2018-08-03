Tampa Mother Charged With Murder for Tossing Child in Tampa River

A 26-year-old Tampa mother has been charged with murder after allegedly throwing her her 4-year-old daughter into the Hillsborough River, according to Tampa police.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a report around 4 p.m. that a woman had tossed a child into the river.

The Tampa Police Department’s dive team discovered an unconscious 4-year-old Je’Hyra Daniels submerged about 75 feet offshore near North Rome Avenue and West Aileen Street, according to police.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

The woman, identified as Shakayla Denson, was found walking nearby and was quickly detained by police.

Denson is now facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

