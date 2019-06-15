Target Registers Across the Country Shut Down

Saturday afternoon was a frustrating time if you were inside a Target store. Target customers across the country were tweeting about the mega retailer experiencing a nationwide computer malfunction. Customers with red shopping carts filled to the brim were at a standstill on the lines as Target’s registers were down. Self check-outs were also moving extremely slow.

Target responded to the frustration of many shoppers tweeting, “We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Target has since provided another update that their systems are now up and running again.

Target operates more than 1,700 stores in 49 states.