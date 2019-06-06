Tariff, immigration talks with Mexico will resume today, says Trump

President Trump says his administration will resume talks with Mexico over tariffs and immigration Thursday after discussions ended without a deal Wednesday.

Trump claimed via Twitter that the negotiations between Vice President Mike Pence and Mexico’s foreign minister made some progress, but not nearly enough.

….talks with Mexico will resume tomorrow with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5% level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule. The higher the Tariffs go, the higher the number of companies that will move back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Five-percent tariffs on all Mexican imports are set to go into effect on Monday.

They will gradually increase before topping out at 25-percent.

Trump suggested that the higher the tariffs go, more companies will begin moving back into the U.S.

It is possible that Mexico will agree to build and pay for Trump’s wall to avoid tariffs, according to reports.