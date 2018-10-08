Taylor Swift gets political

Pop star Taylor Swift broke her political silence in a passionate post to the social media site Instagram Sunday evening.

Swift wrote a lengthy post in support of Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

The post also included Swift’s dismay for GOP Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn “because her voting record in congress appalls and terrifies” the pop star.

“I cannot vote someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” said Swift. “These are not MY Tennessee values.”

Swift who remained quiet during the 2016 Presidential election acknowledged her silence in the past writing, “In the past, I’ve been reluctant to voice my political opinions publicly, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

” I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country, said Swift.”

The 28-year-old will be casting her vote in the state of Tennessee.

