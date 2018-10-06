Taylor Swift Surprises Fans, Their Reaction Says It All These Taylor Swift fans had no idea what was about to go down! Here they are just talking to the camera about T-Swift and what she means to them and BOOM! There she is. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kid Rock/Brantley Gilbert WINNING WEEKEND!!! Disney Reveals Their Next Live-Action Remake CMT’s ‘Artists Of The Year’ Performers Reveled [Poll] It’s October… Do You Know What You’re going To Be For Halloween? WIN Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Tickets [Poll] Dolphins Vs Patriots