Teacher killed in alligator attack while walking dog

Monday, a 45-year-old kindergarten teacher was killed in an alligator attack while walking her dog.

Cassandra Cline was reportedly walking with her dog near a lagoon around 9:30 a.m. on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when an 8-foot alligator attacked the dog.

Cline struggled to save her dog but was attacked and pulled underwater by the alligator, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, officials including Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue and Sea Pines Security found Cline in the water.

An official of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told reporters that Cline was still alive when she was pulled from the water, but died at the scene.

The alligator was later found and euthanized, according to reports.

Furthermore, the dog is said to have survived the incident.

