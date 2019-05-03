Teen arrested after 3-year-old cousin found in trash

An 18-year-old has been taken into police custody after he allegedly beat his three-year-old cousin to and stuffed her into a garbage can.

The incident occurred Thursday around 5:15 pm along Northwest 27th Circle.

According to the report, the three- year-old child was spending the day with her grandmother and her cousin Tristin Tavares Bernard.

At some point, the grandmother realized that both the child and the teen were missing.

A neighbor eventually found the child stuffed inside of a trashcan and called rescue crews.

The child was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where her condition is currently unknown, however, family members did report that she has severe head injuries.

Bernard was arrested later that day after a came forward and told authorities that they saw the teen beating the child with a brick.

He now faces child abuse, aggravated battery and attempted murder charges.