Teen charged with attempted murder after stabbing another teen

Officials in Broward have arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly stabbed another teen several times during an altercation.

The incident occurred on April 27th at a home in Pompano Beach.

Authorities reported that the suspect, Zachary Larry Stoddard, was at a girl’s home when another girl called and told them that she was coming over with another guy.

Sometime after arriving to the home, the girl and the guy who had just arrived, decided to leave and get something to eat at a nearby restaurant. That’s when Stoddard decided to jump into the back of the jeep the teens were driving.

The teens asked Stoddard to get out of the jeep as he was not invited to the restaurant, however, Stoddard refused.

After being asked several times, Stoddard allegedly became angry with the driver and the passenger and then allegedly began cursing at the girl in the passenger seat before grabbing her and attempting to pull her out of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then got out of the jeep to confront Stoddard. Stoddard reportedly punched the victim in the face and the two began wrestling. The girl who was the passenger told authorities that she saw blood splatter on the ground and then the victim fall to the ground. Stoddard began taunting the victim before running off.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the victim unresponsive and bleeding from his abdomen and pelvic area. He was rushed to the Broward hospital where doctors reported he’d suffered a severed femoral artery due to the incident and as lost a lot of blood. The victim has since been placed on life.

Officials later found Stoddard in the waiting room of the emergency room at Imperial Point Hospital and was taken to BSO Public Safety building accompanied by both of his parents.

Stoddard then admitted to yelling at and lunging at the girl, however, he denied ever touching her. He also told authorities that he attacked the victim in self defense after the victim allegedly blindsided him.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday. Authorities also detailed that Stoddard was involved in a similar incident where he attacked his brother, however, the charges in the case have since been dropped.