Teen Charged with Trespassing After Getting Stuck in a Bank Vault

A teen in Hollywood, Florida is now facing trespassing charges after he got stuck inside of a bank vault while exploring an abandoned bank building with a friend.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 1:30 pm, in the area of SR-441 and Washington Street.

According to the report, the two teens wandered onto the property passed several “no trespassing” signs and entered the abandoned bank. Once inside the building, the teens found an abandoned bank vault and one of the teens started pressing buttons. Suddenly the vault closed trapping that teen inside. The other teen quickly called police for help.

A teen is safe after accidentally locking himself in a vault at an abandoned bank in Hollywood. With the assistance of Hollywood Fire Rescue, @browardsheriff Tactical Rescue Unit & employees at a nearby @BankofAmerica, the vault was opened and the teen was recovered & is safe. pic.twitter.com/WHPmCXmZVq — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) November 28, 2018

When authorities arrived, they attempted to get into the bank vault but could not so they elected the help of Bank America employees. After several hours authorities were able to get the teen out of the vault and took him to a hospital for evaluation.

The boys told police that they explored the abandoned building because they were bored and looking for something to do.

The teen who got locked in the vault is now facing trespassing charges and has been sentenced to 21 days of house arrest.

It was also said that the teen was already on probation for a previous arrest when the incident occurred.