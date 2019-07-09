Teen dies after being hit by a stray bullet in the parking lot of a restaurant

Officials in North Miami are currently searching for answers after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed during a fight in the parking lot of a restaurant.

The victim, identified as Ana Alvarez-Hernandez, was found dead in the parking lot of 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant on Sunday around 2:45 a.m.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups of people when one of the involved retrieved a gun from a vehicle and began shooting.

Alvarez-Hernandez was struck by a stray bullet as she and others ran for cover. She was then taken to an area hospital by a friend where she was pronounced dead.

It is infuriating and tragic that a young woman with so much promise could lose her life in such a senseless way; victim of an indiscriminate bullet that should never have been fired. My deepest condolences to Ana’s family during this unbearable time. https://t.co/aIgMMKNyZh — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 9, 2019

Authorities reported that no one at the scene reported the shooting and that they only learned of it after hospital staff contacted them.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.