Teen in critical condition after being pulled from canal

A teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was reportedly pulled from a canal in North Miami.

The incident occurred at the Harry Cohen Complex in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 165th Street.

According to the victim’s father, the teen was riding his bicycle in the area with friends when they decided to go to the pool.

The friends were eventually kicked out of the pool so they decided to jump into the canal.

According to the report, it was not the first time that the teens swam in the canal, however, at some point the victim began struggling. The friends reported that at first they believed the victim was joking, but after awhile they realized the situation was serious. One of the friends jumped back into the water in an effort to grab the victim, however, he began struggling himself and decided to swim back to shore.

Another friend then called the police.

Witnesses reported that the victim was underwater for about 8 minutes while officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to get to him.

The victim was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.