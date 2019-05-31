Teen kills and robs father of two for cellphone and fake necklace

Authorities have arrested two teens who reportedly murdered a father of two for his fake gold chain and his cellphone.

The incident occurred Monday night at 90 Bahman Ave. in Opa-locka.

Authorities say 16-year-old Antione Lynch and his getaway driver 18-year-old Jaquavius Matthews, spotted Omar Alvarez standing in the front yard of his mother’s home wearing a fake gold chain.

Lynch approached Alvarez and shot him two to four times in the torso and then stole his gold chain and his cellphone before jumping into a vehicle Matthews was driving. The pair then fled the scene.

Both Matthews and Lynch were located and arrested on Thursday after a police investigation.

Authorities reported that both suspects confessed the role they played in the robbery and told police where the murder weapon could be found.

The two teens now face first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.