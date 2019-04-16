Teen kills grandparents and threatens school

Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old who reportedly shot and killed his grandparents.

The incident occurred Sunday around 11:30 a.m at the couple’s home in Grand Chute, Milwaukee.

Officers reported that they responded to a call and arrived at the home to find the bodies of 74-year-old Dennis Kraus and 73-year-old Letha Kraus.

Authorities also found the couple’s grandson, Alexander M. Kraus at the home and began questioning him about the incident. Kraus eventually admitted that he shot his grandparents and told officials that he had plans to cause harm at a school.

Kraus was taken into custody and is now being held in the Outagamie County Jail but has not yet been charged.

Authorities did not say what prompted Kraus to shoot his grandparents nor did they report on the severity of the threat towards the school.