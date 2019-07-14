Teenage Girl Recovering from Shark Attack off Florida Coast

A 16-year-old girl is recovering after suffering bites from a shark attack off the coast of Florida.

Authorities say the girl was boogie boarding in the Atlantic Ocean off Amelia Island on Friday when the shark bit her on the back of the foot.

She was able to free herself and returned to the pool area of the resort where she was staying, to meet first responders.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries to her foot, heel and ankle. She received several stitches.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper cautions that sharks generally like to feed in the morning and late afternoon, and for swimmers to be especially careful during those times.