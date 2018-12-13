Teenage suspect dead in shooting incident at Indiana middle school

Thursday, a teenage suspect is dead after an “active shooter situation” at Dennis Intermediate middle school in Richmond, Indiana.

State police identified as a 14-year-old male.

Police say the suspect was not a student at the school.

Furthermore, authorities say the suspect attempted to enter the school but could not because it was on lockdown.

As a result, the suspect shot through a window before police confronted him outside the school.

Officers and the suspect exchanged fire before the suspect died from a self-inflicted injury.

No injuries were reported.

No other information is available at this time.

