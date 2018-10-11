Teenage Trick-or-Treaters in Virginia Town Could be Jailed

What a horror! Trick-or-treating could land teens behind bars in one Virginia town if they go door-to-door in costume.
Chesapeake, Virginia has put in place some scary trick-or-treating rules targeting teenagers.
Anyone dressed up in costume and asking for candy after 8 pm can get a fine and/or 30 days in jail!
And if you’re a teenager, forget it in order to thwart troublemakers anyone older than 12 caught trick-or-treating is subject to a fine and/or six months behind bars.
Chesapeake officials say they won’t actively seek out age violators.

Neighboring Newport News and Norfolk Virginia have their own strict rules.
Anyone older than 12 or beyond seventh grade found trick-or-treating will be “guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor.

The post Teenage Trick-or-Treaters in Virginia Town Could be Jailed appeared first on 850 WFTL.

