Teenager fatally shot in mall parking lot

Authorities in Miami-Dade are currently searching for three suspect who are accused of shooting a teen while she stood in the parking lot of a strip mall.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am in the area of Southwest 26th Street and 122nd Avenue.

Authorities reported that the 17-year-old victim was standing in the mall’s parking lot when three men in a black Mercedes-Benz approached her and opened fire before driving off.

The victim was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

No other people were injured.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.