Teens Kill Their Mother Because of Her Complaining

We’ve all been yelled at before by our mom and have heard her complain about one thing or the other over time.

However, two Nevada teens just couldn’t take it anymore.

Dakota Saldivar and Michael Wilson, both 17, brutally stabbed and bludgeoned their mother to death in an attack that lasted 30 minutes, authorities say.

They “were tired of her parental style” according to the teens.

They eventually admitted to cops that they had a fight with their mother about the demands she was making on them.

They said they waited until she fell asleep in their Pahrump home and then attacked her on the night of July 20.

The victim, Dawn Liebig, who was 46, was buried in a shallow grave.

Saldivar told investigators that they killed her because ”they couldn’t take her complaining.”

