Teens reportedly Stashed more than $30M worth of fentanyl at school

Three teens have been arrested after authorities found that the teens stashed $30 million worth of fentanyl pills at their school.

The discovery was made Wednesday at San Luis High School in San Luis, Arizona.

Officials reported that school resource officers caught one of the students, 18-year-old Noemi Hernandez Madrigal with three bags containing more than 3,200 pills. Authorities believe Hernandez-Madrigal planned to sale the pills which are estimated to cost $15 each on the street.

Authorities also arrested 18-year-old Alexandra Hernandez and a 16-year-old boy who were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a narcotic drug on school grounds.

The two girls were booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility, while the 16-year-old boy who’s name was not released due to his age, was taken to the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center.

Madrigal and Hernandez are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. All three suspects are facing felony charges.