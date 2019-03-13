Ten Dead in Brazil School Shooting Including Shooters

Officials say at least ten people, including five students, are dead after a school shooting in Brazil.
Two hooded teenage shooters reportedly entered the Professor Raul Brasil state school near Sao Paulo and started firing before taking their own lives.
There is a heavy police presence at the school. The ten dead includes the shooters.

