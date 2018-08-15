Tension at Nikolas Cruz’s hearing as Judge blasts Sun-Sentinel, Attorney

Confessed Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz sat in court Wednesday as tensions flared between Judge Elizabeth Scherer and Sun-Sentinel attorney, Dana McElroy over the redacted information of the defendant’s education records recently released to the public.

In early August Judge Scherer ruled in favor of the release of the records by the Sun-Sentinel.

However, the newspaper came under fire after it became apparent that the records released were not the ones agreed upon by the Judge.

Judge Sherer scolded McElroy saying she acted in “bad faith.”

Adding, “the constitutional rights of Mr. Cruz and the state and the listed victims, in this case, outweigh the Sun-Sentinels’ belief that the public has a right to know.”

Cruz,19, faces the death penalty for the murder of 17 people and wounding of 17 others during a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Tuesday, marked 6-months since the tragic shooting, as students attended the first day of school at MSD the following day.

