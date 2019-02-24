Terrence Howard defends ‘Empire’ Co-Star Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett’s “Empire” father still has his back after Smollett was arrested for allegedly staging a hate crime attack.

Terrence Howard, who plays Lucious Lyon, showed his support for his co-star in an Instagram post on Sunday. Howard posted a video of Smollett on a private plane playing with his son, Hero, when the actors were traveling with Howard’s family.

“All your lil homies got you…We love the hell outta you,” Howard wrote along with a heart emoji.

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Smollett, who went from being the supposed victim of a hate crime attack to the suspected mastermind behind it. Smollett, who is black and gay, came forward in late January with a story detailing how two men attacked him while using racial and homophobic slurs.

Police initially treated the incident as a potential hate crime and brought two men into custody for questioning. After finding some things questionable in Smollett’s story, investigators went on to treat him as a suspect. Smollett defended himself on national television, claiming his innocence and delivering a play-by-play of his alleged attack.

On Thursday, Smollett was arrested for allegedly filing a false police report. So far, Howard has been one of the few to vocalize his support for Smollett. In the comments section, a fan criticized Howard for supporting Smollett.

Howard responded, “Sorry you feel that way but that’s the only Jussie I know. The Jussie I know could never even conceive of something so unconscious and ugly. His innocence or judgment is not for any of us to decide. Stay in your lane and my lane is empathy and love and compassion for someone I’ve called my son for five years. It’s God’s job to judge and it’s ours to love and hope, especially for those that we claim to have loved.”