Test Strip Can Detect Fentanyl in Street Drugs

(Photo courtesy: BTNX)

A Canadian company, BTNX, is offering strips that can detect fentanyl, and they’re touting its benefits for users of drugs like cocaine and heroin.

The test strip can now determine if street drugs are laced with fentanyl sort of like a pregnancy test but for drugs.

It displays results in five minutes: one line for positive and two for negative.

But, the strips are not FDA approved and are not 100 percent accurate. The CDC has said that fentanyl is now the deadliest drug in America.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid, as much as 100 times more powerful than morphine, and has been at the center of the opioid crisis.

Street drugs have been known to be laced with it, making overdose an even greater risk.

The strips, made by BTNX, were designed “for the qualitative detection of fentanyl … in urine,” according to company materials, but work just the same when applied to liquid forms of heroin or cocaine mixed with a splash of water.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 72,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2017. Almost 30,000 of those deaths were due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.