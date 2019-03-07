Texas Judge Tells Jury: “God Told Me Defendant is Innocent”

A Texas judge told a jury their guilty verdict was wrong because a higher power told him that the defendant was innocent.

The judge is being reprimanded after giving the jury advice he says he received from God.

Cormal County Judge Jack Robinson reported himself to the state judicial oversight committee and has now been issued a public warning.

A disciplinary report by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct says in January of 2018, Judge Robinson learned his jury had reached a guilty verdict for a woman on trial for sex trafficking, and asked them to keep deliberating because God told him she was innocent.

The judge later apologized to the jury, who found the defendant guilty.

Robinson reported himself to the commission six days later, and said he’d been under a lot of stress.