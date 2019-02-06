Texas Man Dies After Vape Pen Explodes

A North Texas man is dead after a vape pen he was smoking exploded and severed his jugular.

The Tarrant County ME says William Brown of Fort Worth was killed last week when an artery was severed by remains of the device.

You see people with vape pens all the time. Cases like this are apparently rare. William Brown is believed to be only the second person to die nationwide from an exploding vape pen. https://t.co/ARUv4TAhuh — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) February 5, 2019

Brown’s grandmother says she does not know what kind of vape device the 24-year-old was using.

He is believed to be the second person in America to die from an exploding vape pen after a Florida man was killed last year.